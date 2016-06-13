版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Bionor Pharma says possible extension of alliance with Celgene

June 13 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Says scientific collaborations include possible extension of ongoing collaboration with Celgene Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

