BRIEF-21St Century Oncology Holdings enters amendment, waiver to credit agreement

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc:
* On June 10, entered into an amendment and waiver to credit agreement, dated as of April 30, 2015 - SEC filing
* Amendment waives through July 31 default or event of default under credit agreement for failure to timely provide financial statements
* Amendment waives cross-default arising under credit agreement prior to or on July 31 from default or default under 21C's indenture Source text - 1.usa.gov/1U4amZb Further company coverage:
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance