版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 00:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gurit will open a wind blade mould production facility in Szczecin, Poland

June 13 Gurit Holding AG :

* Will open a wind blade mould production facility in Szczecin, Poland

* Expansion is targeted at further increasing company`s Tooling market share in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

