BRIEF-BTMU says will quit as Japanese government bonds primary dealer - Nikkei

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Nikkei:
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has informed Japan's finance ministry that it will cease to serve as market maker for Japanese government bonds - Nikkei
* Japan's finance ministry to accept request; expected to revoke Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's primary-dealer status as early as end of June - Nikkei
* The core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will be the first Japanese financial institution to quit as a primary dealer
* BTMU likely indicated it will stay active in Japanese govt bonds trading, affiliated brokerages will remain primary dealers - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1ULSX9M
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.