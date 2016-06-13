BRIEF-Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10 pct in April-June - Nikkei

June 13 (Reuters) -

* Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10% in April-June - Nikkei

* Tokyo Electron, six other Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturers expected to see orders fall for first time in 3 quarters in April-June - Nikkei

* Combined orders are forecast to drop about 10 pct from January-March quarter to about 340 billion yen ($3.21 billion) - Nikkei

* Quarter on Quarter, Disco sees 2 pct decrease to about 30 bln yen, while Advantest anticipates a slight fall to 40 bln yen - Nikkei

* Quarter on Quarter, Tokyo Electron And Hitachi High-Technologies are bracing for 10 percent and 40 percent declines, respectively - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/21ipwhH)