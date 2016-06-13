版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 01:52 BJT

BRIEF-Oaktree Tribune L.P. requests to inspect certain books and records of Tribune Publishing - SEC Filing

June 13 Oaktree Tribune L.P.

* Oaktree Tribune L.P. Says Requests To Inspect Certain Books And Records Of Tribune Publishing - SEC Filing

* Oaktree tribune L.P. owns 12.9 percent stake in tribune publishing Source text (1.usa.gov/1YnJf0s) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐