BRIEF-Sling TV says its live and on-demand internet TV service available on Apple TV

June 13 (Reuters) -

* Sling TV announces debut of its live and on demand internet TV service on Apple TV

* Sling TV says expands its service offerings with the addition of 12 Viacom networks

* Apple TV users can watch live and on-demand content for a fee starting at $20 per month (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

