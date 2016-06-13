版本:
BRIEF-Valeant Canada announces investment of $10 mln in Laval facility

June 13 Valeant Canada

* Valeant Canada announces an investment of $10 million in Laval facility to increase and secure its export capacity

* Upgrades for product manufacturing at Laval facility will take place by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

