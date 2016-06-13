BRIEF-S&P says Microsoft 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed on its plan to acquire LinkedIn, outlook stable

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 S&P Global Ratings
* Microsoft 'aaa/a-1+' ratings affirmed on its plan to acquire linkedin for $26.2 billion; outlook stable
* Stable outlook reflects belief that microsoft will remain committed to maintaining high credit quality by sustaining its net cash position
* Rating affirmation on microsoft reflects view that acquisition of linkedin adds to its diversified product portfolio, despite linkedin's relatively small revenue base Source text (bit.ly/1XkE2qC) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.