BRIEF-S&P says Microsoft 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed on its plan to acquire LinkedIn, outlook stable

June 13 S&P Global Ratings

* Microsoft 'aaa/a-1+' ratings affirmed on its plan to acquire linkedin for $26.2 billion; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects belief that microsoft will remain committed to maintaining high credit quality by sustaining its net cash position

* Rating affirmation on microsoft reflects view that acquisition of linkedin adds to its diversified product portfolio, despite linkedin's relatively small revenue base