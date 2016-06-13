BRIEF-Navient amends transaction agreements for Navient-sponsored securitizations

June 13 Navient Corp

* Amendment of transaction agreements for Navient-sponsored securitizations totaling $800 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans

* Amendment was effective as of June 13, 2016 and extended legal final maturity date to 2043 on senior tranche of SLM Trust 2013-2