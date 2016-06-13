版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Web.com Group Inc says new organizational structure as part of yodle integration

June 13 (Reuters) -

* web.com group inc says new organizational structure as part of yodle integration

* web.com group inc says steve power named executive vice president of brand networks Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

