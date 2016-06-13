BRIEF-Provectus Biopharmaceuticals says entered into stipulation of settlement in a shareholder derivative action

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
* On april 11, 2016, co, in its capacity as a nominal defendant, entered into stipulation of settlement in a shareholder derivative action
* Provectus biopharmaceuticals inc says by entering into settlement, settling parties have resolved derivative claims to their mutual satisfaction
* Provectus biopharmaceuticals inc says under terms of settlement, company has agreed to implement certain corporate governance changes Source text (1.usa.gov/1U9F3Bt) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.