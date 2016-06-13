版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-1St Century Bancshares says on June 13 office of Comptroller Of Currency approved proposed Bank merger

June 13 1st Century Bancshares Inc

* 1St century bancshares inc says on june 13, 2016, office of comptroller of currency approved proposed bank merger Source text (1.usa.gov/24MPWZI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

