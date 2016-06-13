BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia to implement a stock option exchange program

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc
* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc announces plans to implement a stock option exchange program
* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc says stock option exchange program would be effected pursuant to a proposed new 2016 stock incentive plan
* Participants would have opportunity to cancel existing underwater outstanding stock options in exchange for replacement option grant for equal number of shares
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.