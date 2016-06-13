BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia to implement a stock option exchange program

June 13 Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc

* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc announces plans to implement a stock option exchange program

* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc says stock option exchange program would be effected pursuant to a proposed new 2016 stock incentive plan

* Participants would have opportunity to cancel existing underwater outstanding stock options in exchange for replacement option grant for equal number of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)