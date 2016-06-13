版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Dish DBS enters indenture relating to issuance of $2 bln aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2026

June 13 Dish DBS

* Entered indenture relating to issuance of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2026 at issue price of 100% of principal amount of notes (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

