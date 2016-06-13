版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-HanesBrands names Gerald Evans CEO

June 13 HanesBrands Inc :

* Chairman & CEO Richard Noll narrowing his role to executive chairman and chief operating officer Gerald Evans assuming role of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐