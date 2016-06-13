版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Aviat Networks' stockholders approve reverse stock split

June 13 Aviat Networks Inc :

* Stockholders approved reverse stock split where each 12 shares of common stock will be combined into 1 share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

