公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Westar Energy files for potential first mortgage bond

June 13 Westar Energy Inc :

* Files for potential first mortgage bonds, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1PWZHmF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

