BRIEF-Dynacor receives certification from Peruvian Ministry of mines and energy

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union
June 13 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc :
* Dynacor receives conformity certification from Peruvian ministry of mines and energy for its Veta Dorada ore processing plant
* Plant is compliant with peruvian regulations that are applicable to medium and large mining companies
Dynacor expects to begin operating plant in q3-2016 as soon as operating permit has been received
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance