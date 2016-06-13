BRIEF-Dynacor receives certification from Peruvian Ministry of mines and energy

June 13 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc :

* Dynacor receives conformity certification from Peruvian ministry of mines and energy for its Veta Dorada ore processing plant

* Plant is compliant with peruvian regulations that are applicable to medium and large mining companies

* Expect to begin operating plant in q3-2016 as soon as operating permit has been received