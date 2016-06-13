版本:
BRIEF-L Brands announces $700 mln offering of senior notes

June 13 L Brands Inc :

* L Brands announces proposed $700 million offering of senior notes due 2036 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

