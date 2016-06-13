BRIEF-Abbott announces results from study of Freestyle Libre system for type 1 diabetes

June 13 Abbott Laboratories :

* Abbott announces positive results from groundbreaking study of Freestyle Libre system for people with type 1 diabetes

* Freestyle Libre system met its primary endpoint

* Results demonstrate that freestyle Libre system safely and successfully replaces routine self-monitoring of blood glucose

* Freestyle Libre system significantly reduces hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes without increasing HbA1c, versus self-monitoring of blood glucose