版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Citron's Andrew Left says he is shorting Facebook shares- CNBC

June 13 Facebook Inc

* Citron's Andrew Left, who gained notoriety for successful bets against cos such as Valeant, said he is short shares of Facebook - CNBC Source: (cnb.cx/1YlCE6x) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

