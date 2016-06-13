版本:
BRIEF-Sovran Self Storage files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing

June 13 Sovran Self Storage Inc :

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1UO2F8W Further company coverage:

