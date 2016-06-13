版本:
BRIEF-Calamos Investments names Thomas Herman CFO

June 13 Calamos Asset Management Inc :

* Calamos Investments hires new chief financial officer

* Appointed Thomas Herman as chief financial officer effective June 30

* Herman joins Calamos from Harris Associates, where he was CFO and treasurer for past six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

