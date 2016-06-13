版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-KKR & Co LP files for potential series B preferred units offering: size not disclosed - SEC filing

June 13 Kkr & Co Lp

* Files for potential series B preferred units offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/1VV4kPh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

