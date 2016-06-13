版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-Sphera Funds Management Ltd reports 5.94 pct passive stake in Achaogen as of June 3, 2016- SEC filing

June 13 Achaogen Inc

* Sphera Funds Management Ltd reports 5.94 pct passive stake in Achaogen Inc as of June 3, 2016- Sec filing Source - (bit.ly/1UqlVgM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

