2016年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Bay Pond Investors (Bermuda) reports 5.04 pct passive stake in Fortress Investment Group - SEC filing

June 13 Fortress Investment Group LLC

* Bay Pond Investors (Bermuda) L.P. reports 5.04 pct passive stake in Fortress Investment Group LLC as of June 3 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/2351mca Further company coverage:

