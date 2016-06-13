BRIEF-MDU Resources pipeline expansion in eastern North Dakota, western Minnesota

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union
June 13 Mdu Resources Group Inc :
* MDU Resources pipeline expansion in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota
* Plans to build 38-mile pipeline with primary purpose of delivering natural gas supply to eastern North Dakota and far western Minnesota
* Cost of expansion project is estimated at $50 million
* Open season seeking capacity commitments on WBI Energy's Valley Expansion Project initiated, and will be open until July 15
* WBI Energy has received significant interest in project from its customers in region, which has driven project.
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance