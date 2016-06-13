BRIEF-Microsoft says Xbox One S to start at $299; Cortana coming to Xbox One

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Microsoft Corp :
* 500GB Xbox One S is $299/249 pounds/299 euros
* 1TB Xbox One S is $349/299 pounds/349 euros
* Limited launch edition 2TB Xbox One S will be available in select markets for $399/349 pounds/399 euros
* New Xbox wireless controller will be available worldwide starting in August for $59.99/49.99 pounds/59.99 euros
* Announces "Project Scorpio"; coming holiday 2017, "Project Scorpio" will be "most powerful console ever created" with 6 teraflops of GPU
* Xbox One S available for preorder beginning Monday and in stores starting August 2016
* Launches new Xbox wireless controller with added bluetooth radio
* Announces 'Xbox Design Lab' for fans to create their own official, "one-of-a-kind" Xbox wireless controllers
* Xbox Design Lab is open for orders now in U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico for $79.99
* Bringing digital assistant Cortana to Xbox One
* Cortana will initially launch on Xbox One in U.S. and U.K. with additional markets coming soon after
* Launches Xbox Elite wireless controller - "Gears Of War 4" Limited Edition
* Enabling language region independence to give gamers more control over xbox experience
* Xbox Elite wireless controller available in "very limited quantities" in early October for $199.99/199.99 euros/159.99 pounds
* New Xbox play anywhere program lets gamers buy game once, play it on both windows 10 pc and xbox one with shared progress, game saves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.