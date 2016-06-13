BRIEF-Microsoft says Xbox One S to start at $299; Cortana coming to Xbox One

June 13 Microsoft Corp :

* 500GB Xbox One S is $299/249 pounds/299 euros

* 1TB Xbox One S is $349/299 pounds/349 euros

* Limited launch edition 2TB Xbox One S will be available in select markets for $399/349 pounds/399 euros

* New Xbox wireless controller will be available worldwide starting in August for $59.99/49.99 pounds/59.99 euros

* Announces "Project Scorpio"; coming holiday 2017, "Project Scorpio" will be "most powerful console ever created" with 6 teraflops of GPU

* Xbox One S available for preorder beginning Monday and in stores starting August 2016

* Launches new Xbox wireless controller with added bluetooth radio

* Announces 'Xbox Design Lab' for fans to create their own official, "one-of-a-kind" Xbox wireless controllers

* Xbox Design Lab is open for orders now in U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico for $79.99

* Bringing digital assistant Cortana to Xbox One

* Cortana will initially launch on Xbox One in U.S. and U.K. with additional markets coming soon after

* Launches Xbox Elite wireless controller - "Gears Of War 4" Limited Edition

* Enabling language region independence to give gamers more control over xbox experience

* Xbox Elite wireless controller available in "very limited quantities" in early October for $199.99/199.99 euros/159.99 pounds

* New Xbox play anywhere program lets gamers buy game once, play it on both windows 10 pc and xbox one with shared progress, game saves