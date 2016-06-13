版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews Microsoft's AAA rating for downgrade

June 13 Moody's:

* Moody's reviews Microsoft's AAA rating for downgrade following announced acquisition of LinkedIn

* Review will focus on strategic fit, monetization opportunities of LinkedIn with Microsoft's software offerings

* Review to also consider Microsoft's plan to reduce, sustain gross leverage at or below 1.5 times while maintaining significant net cash position

* Potential downgrade of Microsoft would likely be limited to one notch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐