版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Minerva neurosciences announces proposed public offering of common stock

June 13 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva neurosciences announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, to fund part of continued clinical development of MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐