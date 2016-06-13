版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Xiao Nan Guo to acquire 9.82 pct stake in Wowo Limited

June 13 Wowo Ltd

* Xiao Nan Guo agrees to acquire a 9.82 pct stake in Wowo Limited

* Wowo Ltd says deal valued at about USD$47.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐