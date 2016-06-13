BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences announces proposed public offering of common stock

HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
June 13 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva Neurosciences announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund part of continued clinical development of Min-101, Min-117, Min-202 and Min-301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement
* Rex Energy- effective as of Jan 11, 2017, entered into twelfth amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2013 - sec filing