公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences announces proposed public offering of common stock

June 13 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva Neurosciences announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund part of continued clinical development of Min-101, Min-117, Min-202 and Min-301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

