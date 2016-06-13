版本:
2016年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Huntington, Firstmerit shareholders approve merger

June 13 Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington, Firstmerit shareholders approve merger of Firstmerit into Huntington

* Huntington and Firstmerit currently anticipate completing merger within third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

