HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
June 13 Terraform Global Inc
* Received letter from Nasdaq granting exception of 180 days from due date of 2015 10-K, or until Sept 26 to regain compliance with listing needs Source: (1.usa.gov/1rmthWW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement
* Rex Energy- effective as of Jan 11, 2017, entered into twelfth amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2013 - sec filing