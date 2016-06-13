版本:
BRIEF-Terraform Global says Nasdaq granted exception of 180 days from due date of 2015 10-K

June 13 Terraform Global Inc

* Received letter from Nasdaq granting exception of 180 days from due date of 2015 10-K, or until Sept 26 to regain compliance with listing needs Source: (1.usa.gov/1rmthWW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

