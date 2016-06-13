版本:
BRIEF-S&P says LinkedIn unsolicited ratings placed on creditwatch positive on acquisition by Microsoft

June 13 S&P Global Ratings

* Linkedin corp. Unsolicited ratings placed on creditwatch positive on acquisition by microsoft

* Creditwatch placement is based linkedin's agreement to be acquired by microsoft, an entity with a stronger credit profile Source text (bit.ly/24MSmaT) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

