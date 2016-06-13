BRIEF-Spectra Energy awarded $1.5 bln Nueces-to-Brownsville pipeline project

June 13 Spectra Energy Corp

* Spectra Energy awarded $1.5 billion Nueces-To-Brownsville pipeline project to meet critical need for natural gas in Mexico

* Has been awarded a 168-mile intrastate natural gas pipeline project by Comisión Federal De Electricidad in Mexico