版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Kerrisdale to hold conference call on June 16 to "further discuss its views of dish network"

June 13 Dish Network Corp

* Kerrisdale Capital, which is short dish network, says it will hold conference call on June 16 to "further discuss its views of dish network" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐