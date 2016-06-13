版本:
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics files for potential mixed shelf offering

June 13 Spark Therapeutics Inc :

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WLXg8B Further company coverage:

