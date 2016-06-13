BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel 7.95¢ - 8.00¢

June 13 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Sees q2 cost per asm excluding fuel 7.95¢ - 8.00¢

* Alaska air group inc sees q2 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.54 versus prior forecast of $1.47

* Expect that consolidated nonoperating income will be approximately $5 million in q2 of 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/24MOUNq)