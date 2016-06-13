BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel 7.95¢ - 8.00¢

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Sees q2 cost per asm excluding fuel 7.95¢ - 8.00¢
* Alaska air group inc sees q2 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.54 versus prior forecast of $1.47
* Expect that consolidated nonoperating income will be approximately $5 million in q2 of 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/24MOUNq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.