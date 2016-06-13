BRIEF-WP Glimcher Inc says on June 8 executed secured term loan of $65 mln

June 13 Wp Glimcher Inc

* On june 8, 2016, washington prime group, l.p. And its affiliate wtm glimcher, llc executed senior secured term loan agreement

* WP Glimcher Inc says loan has an initial maturity date of June 8, 2018 with three one-year extension options

* Executed secured term loan of $65 million with certain financial institutions as lenders - sec filing

* Loan replaces $60 million mortgage loan secured by weberstown mall