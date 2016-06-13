BRIEF-WP Glimcher Inc says on June 8 executed secured term loan of $65 mln

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Wp Glimcher Inc
* On june 8, 2016, washington prime group, l.p. And its affiliate wtm glimcher, llc executed senior secured term loan agreement
* WP Glimcher Inc says loan has an initial maturity date of June 8, 2018 with three one-year extension options
* Executed secured term loan of $65 million with certain financial institutions as lenders - sec filing
* Loan replaces $60 million mortgage loan secured by weberstown mall Source text (1.usa.gov/1XSXPOS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.