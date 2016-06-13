版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Tyson Foods names Tom Hayes president

June 13 Tyson Foods Inc :

* Tom Hayes named president of Tyson Foods; Donnie Smith to continue as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

