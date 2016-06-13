版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Mkango Resources says share consolidation in connection with aim listing and C$1.8 mln placing

June 13 Mkango Resources Ltd

* Mkango resources announces share consolidation in connection with aim listing and £1 million (c$1.8 million) placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

