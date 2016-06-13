版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Opgen says files for stock shelf of up to $23.1 mln

June 13 Opgen Inc :

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $23.1 million - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WLWZ5w Further company coverage:

