BRIEF-Marriott International entered fourth amended credit agreement

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Marriott International Inc:
* Entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement
* Amended agreement amends and restates Marriott's $2.00 billion multicurrency revolving credit agreement
* Amended agreement extends maturity date of 2013 agreement from July 18, 2018 to June 10, 2021
* Amended agreement increases facility size from $2.00 billion to $4.00 billion
* Upon closing of Starwood acquisition , full $4.00 billion of aggregate commitments will be available under amended agreement Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WLXiNS
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.