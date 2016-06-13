BRIEF-Marriott International entered fourth amended credit agreement

June 13 Marriott International Inc:

* Entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Amended agreement amends and restates Marriott's $2.00 billion multicurrency revolving credit agreement

* Amended agreement extends maturity date of 2013 agreement from July 18, 2018 to June 10, 2021

* Amended agreement increases facility size from $2.00 billion to $4.00 billion

* Upon closing of Starwood acquisition , full $4.00 billion of aggregate commitments will be available under amended agreement Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WLXiNS