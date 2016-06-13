版本:
BRIEF-Office Depot says CEO Roland Smith's FY 2015 compensation was $4.3 mln

June 13 Office Depot Inc

* CEO Roland Smith's FY 2015 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $5.1 million in FY 2014 Source: (1.usa.gov/1PYKBgz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

