BRIEF-Sagent pharmaceuticals initiates voluntary recall of Oxacillin

June 13 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Sagent Pharmaceuticals initiates a nationwide voluntary recall of Oxacillin for injection, USP, 10g due to presence of dark particulate matter

* To date, Sagent is not aware of any known adverse patient events resulting from use of subject product lot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

