版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 12:50 BJT

BRIEF-China National Chemical and New Hope said to mull bids for McDonald's China franchise- Bloomberg

June 14 (Reuters) -

* China National Chemical Corp and New Hope Group said to mull bids for McDonald's China franchise- Bloomberg, citing sources

* KKR considering teaming up with a chinese firm to make a joint bid for McDonald's mainland China franchise, which could fetch about $2 bln- Bloomberg

Source (bloom.bg/1PqoN7L)

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐