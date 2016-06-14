BRIEF-GE introduces digital power plant for steam to enhance efficiency of coal-fired plants

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
June 14 General Electric Co :
* Fired plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.