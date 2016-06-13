版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Axiall to pay Westlake termination fee of $77.7 mln if merger terminated

June 13 Axiall Corp

* If merger terminated, company to pay Westlake a termination fee in amount of $77.7 million Source: (1.usa.gov/1XT2cJO ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐